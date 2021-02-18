Sullivan County Health Department administers second dose of COVID vaccine to 56 residents

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department vaccinated 56 residents with their second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative in Milan on Wednesday morning, February 18th.

The participants met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 descriptions, were previously registered, and vaccinated with the first dose on January 22nd. The second dose clinic completed the vaccination for those individuals.

The Sullivan County Health Department reports it received the Pfizer shipment for the second dose on February 16th.

The health department notes it is important to continue precautionary measures against COVID-19 while other residents wait for additional vaccine.

