Stolen pickup reported out of Daviess County

Daviess County Central 911 reports a pickup truck was stolen from Jamesport Sunday.

The vehicle is described as a white 2000 Ford F250 extended cab long bed truck with a two-inch lift, black and silver wheels, and a decal of white wings in the back window. A trailer was also stolen, but it was recovered.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle is in the area of Daviess, Livingston, or Caldwell counties. Anyone with more information on the pickup is asked to contact local law enforcement or call 911.