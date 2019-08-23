Trenton R-9 Board of Education to open construction bids on August 30

The deadline for construction bids for the Trenton R-9 School District building project was Thursday.

Building Project Liaison Dennis Gutshall reports the district received four bids which will be reviewed by Gutshall and Ellison-Auxier Architects of Saint Joseph as well as Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman, Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels, and administration.

Gutshall says the apparent low bid was from Lawhon Construction of Saint Joseph. There was a base bid number and alternates submitted. The district has to review the alternates and determine if and how many it will accept. Gutshall noted there were seven alternates.

The board of education selected Ellison-Auxier to create renderings and blueprints for the building project in October 2018.

District patrons approved a no-tax-increase bond issue in April’s election to allow the district to borrow seven million dollars to complete construction projects.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will vote on construction bids, with the recommendation of Ellison-Auxier and administration, at a special meeting on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 7:30 in the morning.