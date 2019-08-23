Donita Youtsey resigns from Sunnyview Nursing Home

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors has announced the departure of the Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments administrator following a meeting this week.

Donita Youtsey’s final day is October 15, 2019. She has served the nursing home and apartments for 11 years and has been administrator since 2013 and was an assistant administrator before that.

The board will conduct a search to find a new administrator. It is the board’s priority to find the best individual to lead while still maintaining a stable and effective organization.

Also at this week’s meeting, the board approved the proposed tax rate of 14.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The annual conflict of interest resolution was approved, and energy projects were discussed.