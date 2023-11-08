Springfield sex offender convicted of child pornography

A Springfield, Mo., man has been convicted in a federal bench trial of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Alvan Allen, 44, was found guilty of one count of receiving and distributing child pornography following a bench trial before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The court issued the findings of fact and adjudication order on Monday, Nov. 6.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Allen’s residence on Aug. 13, 2020, and seized his cell phone and laptop computer. A forensic examination discovered 1,512 images and videos of child pornography on Allen’s computer.

Allen is required to register as a sex offender due to his prior conviction of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He also has a prior conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.

Under federal statutes, Allen is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, and up to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the FBI, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force.