South Dakota man injured in crash on Highway 13 near Gallatin

Local News September 11, 2020September 11, 2020 KTTN News
A man from South Dakota was injured late Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident near Gallatin.

Eighty-eight-year-old Melvin Greyowl from Stephan, South Dakota was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The car was northbound on Highway 13 when Greyowl drove through the T-intersection with Highway 6. The car struck a propane tank before going down an embankment and into some trees, coming to a stop.

The car was demolished and Greyowl was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Gallatin Police Department.

