Snowfall record set in April, 2020, temperatures below average

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says above-normal precipitation is slightly favored during the month of May for much of our area, however, it’s a toss-up near the Missouri-Iowa border where there are equal chances for above, below and normal precipitation. The temperature outlook for the month of May in our entire area shows equal chances of above, below, and normal conditions.

The climate prediction center, entering last month, had said above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation both were slightly favored in our area in April, which turned out to be true on precipitation but not accurate on temperatures. It was cooler and slightly wetter than normal during the month of April in Trenton.

Temperatures averaged slightly over 62 degrees for highs and 42 degrees on lows. Those figures are nearly three degrees below normal on highs and nearly two degrees below average on lows.

Lows dropped into the upper 20s five times in April in Trenton, all in the first half of the month with the coldest readings of 27 degrees on April 13th and 14th. Highs reached the 80s twice when it was 81 on April 7th and 84 degrees the next day, April 8th.

Moisture in April in Trenton totaled 4.07 of rain and melted precipitation which is nearly one-half (.48) inch above normal. Two precipitation records were set for the 24-hour period ending at 7 o’clock on the morning of April 17th. One of the records was 1.3 inches of rain and melted snow with the other record for that period of one-and-one quarter inches of snow at the water plant in western Trenton where readings are kept for the National Weather Service. KTTN, in downtown Trenton, had two inches of snow during that time period.

Another snowfall record was established in Trenton for the 24 hour period ending April 15th when two-tenths of an inch was measured at the water plant.

Snowfall totals for the entire month of April in Trenton were two inches at KTTN and slightly over an inch and one third at the water plant. Snow and sleet in Trenton since October 2019 has totaled slightly over 23 inches which is about two-and-one-half inches above normal.

