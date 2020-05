A Cameron resident was hurt Saturday night when the utility terrain vehicle he was operating overturned onto him north of Cameron.

Fifty-seven-year-old Eldon Cahill was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on private property three miles north of Cameron off Route EE as the UTV was climbing a creek embankment and overturned onto Cahill.

Cahill was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash and damage to the UTV was listed as minor.

