Fire destroys truck east of Dawn

Fire on Saturday afternoon destroyed a four-door truck east of Dawn.

Chillicothe Fire Department Captain Derrick Allen said an attached trailer loaded with a skid steer appeared to be unaffected by the fire. All occupants were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived and found the truck fully involved.

Approximately 900 gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze with the cause of the fire undetermined at the location on Route C just west of Route Z.

The owner of the vehicle was listed as Travis Schnieter. Firefighters were on the scene for about 35 minutes.

