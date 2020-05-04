Missouri Hospital Association reports 8,154 cases of COVID-19 since testing began

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Saturday reported 8,154 cases of COVID-19 in the state since testing began, which is an increase of 319 compared to Friday. There were 351 deaths, up 14 from Friday.

State officials have cautioned against looking too closely at daily changes because they can contain more than one days worth of figures when delayed reporting occurs. The state does not provide the number of people who have recovered from the virus, although some county health departments do release that information.

There were 896 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Missouri on Saturday, up 13 from Friday. There were 141 hospitalized and ventilated COVID-19 patients on Saturday, up 4 compared to Friday.

The hospital figures were provided by the Missouri Hospital Association.

