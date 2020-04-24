Six area schools with FFA chapters score “Top Chapter” awards

Six area schools have been judged to be within the top ten percent of Missouri FFA Chapters across the state. There are 348 FFA chapters within Missouri with 35 were recognized this week with a “Top Chapter” award.

The media website for the Missouri FFA Convention has an alphabetical listing of the top chapters including individual chapter stories on each one.

The Gold Emblem, in honor of their top chapter designation, went to FFA organizations in Trenton, Braymer, Brookfield, Carrollton, Chillicothe, and Maysville.

Those schools, plus others, qualify to compete for the NATIONAL FFA Chapter awards which will be announced this fall at the convention in Indianapolis.

