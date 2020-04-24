Trenton FFA Chapter wins Top Chapter Award

The Missouri FFA Association awarded Trenton FFA a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Model of Innovation winners and rankings will be announced at a summer event.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The Trenton FFA advisors are Brook Kreatz and Kabel Oaks.

The Trenton FFA growing leaders’ activities included FFA Sunday. During Sunday of National FFA Week, members were greeters and led the children’s service at the chapter president’s church. Members connected with the church members.

Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included Farm to Fork. Members taught summer-school students about where food comes from and healthy eating habits.

Building community activities included Thrifty Volunteers. Each Saturday in January and February, Trenton FFA volunteered at Church Women United Thrift Store. They sorted items, stocked inventory, and assisted customers. Members gained a sense of pride and citizenship for their community.

The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

