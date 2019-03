The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting accident west of Chillicothe Wednesday.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man said he was going to buy a semi-automatic handgun from a relative but went into the country to test fire the gun before purchasing it. There was a problem with a round in the chamber and in an attempt to chamber another round, the handgun accidentally fired.

The man reportedly sustained a hand injury, and the firearm was destroyed during the incident.