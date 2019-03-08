Trenton residents arrested for probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents Thursday for allegedly violating their probation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathon Bradley Woods’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Court documents accuse him of possessing methamphetamine.

Fifty-one-year-old Misty Lynn Miller Smith was originally charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana. Court documents accuse her of possessing Dilaudid pills on three occasions.

The bond for Woods and Smith is $10,000, 10% cash approved for each. Both are scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court March 14th.