Trenton residents arrested for probation violation

Local News March 8, 2019 KTTN News
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents Thursday for allegedly violating their probation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathon Bradley Woods’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Court documents accuse him of possessing methamphetamine.

Fifty-one-year-old Misty Lynn Miller Smith was originally charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana. Court documents accuse her of possessing Dilaudid pills on three occasions.

The bond for Woods and Smith is $10,000, 10% cash approved for each. Both are scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court March 14th.

