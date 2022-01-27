Senator Josh Hawley: “Expect a battle if Biden nominates a woke activist for SCOTUS”

State News January 27, 2022 KTTN News
Josh Hawley Courtesy of Missourinet
U.S. Senator Hawley (R-Mo.) released the following statement on the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, following reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire:

“Moment of truth for Joe Biden. Will this deeply unpopular & divisive president finally reject the radical elements of his party and nominate someone who loves America and believes in the Constitution? Or will he continue to tear apart this country w/ a woke activist?”

“If he chooses to nominate a left-wing activist who will bless his campaign against parents, his abuse of the FBI, his refusal to enforce our immigration laws, and his lawless vaccine mandates, expect a major battle in the Senate”

