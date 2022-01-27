Daviess County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children and adults

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Gallatin for children and adults.

The Daviess County Health Department will offer the children’s Pfizer vaccine on January 31st from 1 to 4 o’clock. The vaccine will be available to individuals five to 11 years old by appointment.

The Daviess County Health Department and Main Street Pharmacy will offer a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the pharmacy on February 11th from 9 o’clock to 5:30. All brands will be available for initial doses through booster doses. Individuals at least five years old can attend. No appointment is necessary.

The Daviess County Health Department also offers COVID-19 vaccines by appointment Thursdays from 8:30 to 4 o’clock. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson are available. Vaccines at the Thursday clinics are available for anyone at least 12 years old.

Schedule an appointment for the children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic on January 31st or the Thursday clinics by calling the health department at 660-663-2414. More information on the walk-in clinic on February 11th may also be obtained by contacting the health department.

