Missouri State Auditor announces start of audit for collector’s office in Reynolds County

State News January 27, 2022 KTTN News
Audit Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun an audit of the county collector’s office in Reynolds County. A new county collector has been appointed after the previous collector resigned last year. Missouri law requires an audit to be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector’s office.

“This audit will provide an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector’s office to ensure taxpayer resources were used appropriately and with effective safeguards in place,” Auditor Galloway said. “If any county residents have feedback that may be helpful to this audit, they can reach out to my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by email at [email protected].

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.