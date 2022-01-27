Missouri State Auditor announces start of audit for collector’s office in Reynolds County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun an audit of the county collector’s office in Reynolds County. A new county collector has been appointed after the previous collector resigned last year. Missouri law requires an audit to be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector’s office.

“This audit will provide an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector’s office to ensure taxpayer resources were used appropriately and with effective safeguards in place,” Auditor Galloway said. “If any county residents have feedback that may be helpful to this audit, they can reach out to my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by email at [email protected].

Related