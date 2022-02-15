Science Olympiad results from the North Central Missouri College campus

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Several high schools participated in Science Olympiad on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Schools participating for 2022 included Stanberry, South Harrison, King City, Northeast Nodaway, Maysville, Princeton, and Pattonsburg. Individuals from each team who placed first in their event(s) may advance to the state competition in April. This allows students from smaller schools to successfully compete and advance to the state level.

Science Olympiad is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 STEM education, increasing student interest in science, creating a technologically literate workforce, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers (www.soinc.org).

North Central Missouri College hosts this region’s yearly high school level competition. The subjects covered include areas of life, earth, physical, chemical, and technological science. There are typically 23 events including, forensics, astronomy, and code-busters. Some events require the students to design and construct a device like a catapult or a bridge to support the most load with a small weight. The NCMC science faculty, other NCMC employees, and community volunteers prepare for and supervise specific event competitions.

“Science Olympiad is an opportunity for students who enjoy science to participate in events tailored to their interests,” said Dr. Susan Stull, NCMC Life Science Instructor. “Students get to apply their talents and knowledge to build, problem solve, experiment, discover, and work together competitively. It’s a great day and exciting to watch students excel alongside like-minded peers.”

At the team level, Maysville took first place, followed by South Harrison in second, Northeast Nodaway was third, and Pattonsburg in fourth. All four teams will advance to compete at the state-level competition in April.

To learn more about Science Olympiad, or STEM courses at North Central Missouri College, visit the NCMC website or contact Dr. Susan Stull at 660-359-3948 x1303.

