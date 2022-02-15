Laredo Board of Education adopts school calendar for next year; will coop junior high track

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on February 14th approved a school calendar for 2022-2023. The first day of school will be August 23rd, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 10th, 2023.

A contract was approved with Troyer Roofing and Coating to replace the roof. No amount has yet been determined for the cost of the work.

Junior high track will coop with Pleasant View R-6 and the Laredo district will run ads for mowing bids.

No announcement was made from an executive session for discussion of legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

