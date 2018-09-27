Salvation Army to accept Christmas assistance applications during October and November

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe has announced it will accept applications for Christmas assistance in Trenton and Chillicothe in October and November.

Applications will be accepted at the First Christian Church of Trenton October 29th through November 2nd and November 5th through 9th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon each day.

Applications will also be accepted at the Salvation Army Office at 621 Mohawk in Chillicothe October 22nd through 26th, October 29th through November 2nd, and November 5th through 9th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Salvation Army asks applicants to bring the following information: social security cards for all members of their household; a copy of photo identification for anyone older than 18; household income; full names, birth dates, and ages of all children in the household; sizes of children’s shoes and clothing; and one want and one need for each child.

Gifts will be provided for children 15-years-old and younger with pick up dates announced at a later date.

Families and organizations wishing to adopt individuals and families may contact Case Manager Lynda Snuffer at 660-646-3538.