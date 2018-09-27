Audio: Serve Trenton initiative gets underway this weekend

Volunteers are expected to help with about 20 projects for the Serve Trenton initiative this weekend.

Spokesman Kasey Bailey says volunteers will meet at C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 o’clock for a short time for worship with a message or devotional.

Many volunteers will meet in the gym at the First Assembly of God of Trenton for lunch with some meals delivered to job sites.

Bailey says there is a wide array of projects this year and he expects about 100 to 120 volunteers to participate each day.

Fewer projects were submitted this year than in 2017, but more were submitted than the first year of Serve Trenton.

Bailey notes individuals interested in participating can still volunteer. They can come to C. F. Russell Stadium either morning and sign a volunteer form.

Photos from the initiative will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #ServeTrenton.