Cameron School District responds to felony sex charges against former teacher

Multiple charges were filed Wednesday in Clinton County against a Cameron resident, 39-year-old William Derek Williams, identified as a former teacher at Cameron High School.

Online court information shows Williams is facing seven felony counts allegedly involving children. There are three counts alleging possession of child pornography on September 6th and 8th; three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor from earlier in 2018, 2016, and 2015. There’s one count of statutory sodomy in the second degree stemming from an alleged incident in 2015.

Williams was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. The online information shows a change of judge request has been submitted to the Clinton County Associate Circuit Court.

A news release was posted Wednesday to the Cameron R-1 school district website stating “The Cameron R-1 School District was notified of serious charges filed against W. Derek Williams. At the time the District first became aware of this matter, Superintendent Matt Robison said an immediate and thorough investigation was done and the school district has determined that there is no evidence that any of the alleged acts were perpetrated on district property.”

The news release noted school officials wanted to assure staff and students that responses to the allegations were appropriately made.

The Cameron school district adds it has fully cooperated with law enforcement in this matter, pledged to continue to do so as this matter proceeds. Since the time Cameron school officials became aware of the allegations, W. Derek Williams has not been on district property and will not be permitted to return.

Although school officials are limited in what they can say about individual personnel matters, they want to assure patrons that the safety and well-being of students is a primary concern. Should a student require support of any kind, the district’s counseling staff is always available. Likewise, individuals can contact Superintendent Doctor Matt Robinson if any questions or concerns.”