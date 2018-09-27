Police officers dispatched to call of small child on roof of residence

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to a report of a small child on the roof of a residence in the 100 block of Webster Street.

Officers were advised that a small child had opened a second story window and had climbed out on the front porch roof while a parent was asleep in the residence. The reporting party climbed up on the roof and rescued the child.

Arrested was Joel T. Kellison for endangering the welfare of a child and possession of less than 35gm marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Kellison was transported to the Police Department where he was processed and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers credit the reporting party’s quick action in protecting the child from serious injury.