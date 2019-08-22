Rothville mom sentenced to 30-years with Department of Corrections in death of infant daughter

A sentencing hearing was held in Division One of Chariton County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for a Rothville woman charged with felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child, death of a child, no sexual contact.

Linebaugh entered a plea of “Not Guilty” in her court appearance on the charge of felony first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old daughter. The court sentenced Sarah Linebaugh to 30 years in the Department of Corrections and she is to pay $68 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund. Linebaugh pleaded guilty on July 30th.

The Highway Patrol arrested Sarah Linebaugh in April 2018 following an investigation of the death of her infant daughter Sophia Linebaugh in March 2018.