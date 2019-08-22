“Scramble the Seawolves” to be shown at Grundy County Museum

The movie Scramble the Seawolves will be shown at the Grundy County Museum in Trenton.

The movie about the action and missions of the Vietnam Navy Helicopter Attack Squadron 3 will be shown Saturday, August 24th through September 29, 2019. Visitors can view the film on a 55-inch television from seats of the former Plaza Theater of Trenton at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on weekends and holidays.

Two Grundy County soldiers, pilot Eric Alexander and mechanic Larry Huffstutter, served in the highly decorated volunteer Navy helicopter squadron.

This year’s featured exhibit at the Grundy County Museum is “Chairs, The Stories They Could Tell”, which is a display of novel, unique, and historic chairs associated with Grundy County’s families and businesses. The three buildings of the museum campus will be open weekends and holidays from 1:30 to 4:30.

Admission costs $2.00 for adults and is free for children younger than 12 years old as well as active service members and their families.