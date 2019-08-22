“Play Music on the Porch Day” coming up August 31, 2019

Local News August 22, 2019 KTTN News
Music on the porch day

It’s that time of year when everyone is invited to celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day in Jamesport.

A free event will be held on the porch in front of Farmhouse Collections on Broadway August 31st from 10 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Participants can play an instrument, sing, or listen.

This will be the fourth year Jamesport has celebrated the holiday on the last Saturday of August. More information on the day can be found at the Play Music on the Porch Day website.

