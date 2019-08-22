911 Spoofing calls hit residents of Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department reports call spoofing involving Verizon Wireless cell phone customers who receive calls showing on their caller ID as from 911.

Some Verizon users called back to 911 to ask if someone there had called them, which the police department calls “understandable” considering what showed up on their caller IDs, however, the calls tied up the emergency lines. The department says an individual or automated service has mimicked the emergency number and is calling Verizon customers.

Those receiving calls showing from 911 are asked to disregard them.

The Chillicothe Police Department uses its business lines to contact residents and does not dial out from 911. Verizon Wireless has been contacted and is aware of the matter.