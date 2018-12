A Rothville woman charged with felony first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old daughter plead not guilty in Division One of Chariton County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

The court sustained a request for the state to file amended informationfor Sarah Linebaugh, and she waived formal arraignment. The case waspassed to January 10th for a status review.

The Highway Patrol arrested Sarah Linebaugh in April following an investigation of the March 18th death of her infant daughter Sophia Linebaugh.