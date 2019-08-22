Authorities arrest Trenton man, extradite two back to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on drug-related charges and the extradition of two other individuals on probation violations in the last few days.

Sixty-one-year-old Sean Philip Biller was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine. Bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

A probable cause statement accuses Biller of possessing a glass smoking pipe and a digital scale as well as small plastic baggies and a plastic container containing a crystal-like substance, which field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Eudean Parsons of Princeton was extradited from Mercer County on Thursday. He is accused of violating probation on an original felony charge of second-degree assault. His probation was suspended. Court documents accuse Parsons of recklessly causing physical injury to someone by slamming the person into a gravel driveway and placing his arms around the person’s neck causing bruising.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicole Lynn Webster of Republic was extradited from Lawrence County on Thursday. She is accused of violating probation on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Court documents accuse Webster of possessing morphine.

Bonds for Parsons and Webster are each $5,000, 10% cash approved, and both are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court September 12, 2019.