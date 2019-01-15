Rocky Dunkin makes it a 4-way race for Trenton Mayor

Trenton now has four candidates for Mayor in the April 2nd election.

Filing Monday afternoon for Mayor was Rocky Dunkin of 3604 East 28th Street in Trenton. Also filing for Mayor was Linda Crooks of 105 Town and Country Lane.

Previous filings for Mayor were by current second ward councilman Larry Porter and Incumbent Nick McHargue. The mayoral term is four years. There are races in each of Trenton four wards for the city council.

The filing period closes at 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon which is the state-established deadline to have names of candidates printed for the April 2nd ballots.