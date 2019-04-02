Roads in northern Missouri remain closed due to flooding and damage

Flooding along the Missouri River has devastated parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas. In addition to the continued closure of Interstate 29 and many other routes throughout Northwest Missouri, receding floodwaters have exposed damage to some roadways and bridges that may require emergency contracts. An estimated date for reopening the following roadways and bridges is not known at this time:

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Will remain closed until further notice from I-29 to the Missouri River due to:

Road surface and shoulder damage extend from I-29 west to the Missouri River.

Bridge at Phelps City: One end of the roadway leading to the bridge is washed away.

Brownville Bridge: Contractors may be brought in to complete an underwater inspection to look for damage to the supporting structures.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 – Water is still over the route in at least three places. So far, where the water has receded, there has not been any roadway damage, just debris, and shoulder erosion. Crews will not know if the entire roadway is undamaged until the waters fully recede.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Water is still over the road. The roadway has sustained damage due to the flooding and will not be reopened until the water recedes and repairs can be made.

Route 10 – Water is still over the road. The roadway has sustained damage due to the flooding and will not be reopened until the water recedes and repairs can be made.

Holt County

Route P – Will remain closed until further notice due to surface damage between Route 118 and U.S. Route 159.

U.S. Route 159 – Will remain closed until further notice from Route P near Fortescue to the Missouri River due to:

Road surface and shoulder damage extend from Route P west to the Missouri River.

Little Tarkio Creek Bridge: There is irreparable damage to the bridge which will require complete replacement.

Big Lake Overflow Bridge: Floodwaters are still flowing with a strong current, preventing inspectors from completing a thorough underwater examination for damage.

Barricades placed at flooded or damaged roadways and bridges are to prevent drivers of all vehicles and pedestrians from using the roadway. Never go around barricades. Even a small amount of water on a roadway can mask the hidden dangers of washed out or damaged road below the water’s surface. Barricades are there for your protection.

For more information about these closures, please check the Traveler Information Map on MoDOT’s website, modot.org, or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).