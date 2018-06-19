Rissler Elementary School of Trenton recognized for implementation of program Initiative

Rissler Elementary School of Trenton received recognition for its exemplary implementation of Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support Tuesday.

Rissler and 148 other Missouri public and charter schools were recognized during the 13th Annual Missouri Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support Summer Institute opening ceremonies.

Educators at the conference through Thursday are expected to celebrate the exemplary schools, network with other educators, and learn about systems, data, and practices to improve behavioral outcomes for students.

SW-PBS is an evidence-based, proactive approach to teaching and reinforcing behavioral expectations in order to improve student behavior, maximize instructional time, and increase student engagement.

