A Canton, Michigan man arrested by the Highway Patrol Monday has been charged in Caldwell County.

Online court information shows 24-year-old Ian McCormick has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to drive within the right lane of the highway with two or more lanes in the same direction.

The Highway Patrol reports McCormick was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 cash only.

