Ridgeway man charged with murder after shooting incident with shotgun on March 15

Local News March 16, 2022March 16, 2022 KTTN News
A Ridgeway man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing an individual on March 15, 2022

Forty-one-year-old Travis William Gilliland has been charged with armed criminal action. Bond was set at $250,000, and an initial arraignment is scheduled in Harrison County on March 17th.

A probable cause affidavit from Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place says Harrison County deputies responded to a call of shots fired in Ridgeway. On the way, dispatch advised that a caller, identified as Gilliland, was reportedly on the phone and saying he shot and killed Lynn Trammell, and Trammell was lying in the street.

Interviews and evidence gathered at the scene revealed that Gilliland shot Trammell with a shotgun at close range after a verbal altercation. Trammell was pronounced dead at the scene.

