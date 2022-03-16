North Central Missouri College to host mental health speaker

Local News March 16, 2022 KTTN News
Dr Jennifer Blacksmith speaker at NCMC 2022
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will welcome Dr. Jennifer Blacksmith to speak on several topics regarding mental health and healthy coping skills.

Dr. Blacksmith will speak on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Cross Hall, room 207 about mental health, trauma, and brain development while adding in healthy coping skills and treatment options. All students, staff, and the public are invited to attend.

Dr. Jennifer Blacksmith is a licensed psychologist and the Director of Behavioral Health at Northeast Missouri Health Council in Kirksville, Missouri.

For more information, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact Lesli Collins, Campus Activities Coordinator at 660-359-3948.

Post Views: 38
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.