North Central Missouri College to host mental health speaker

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will welcome Dr. Jennifer Blacksmith to speak on several topics regarding mental health and healthy coping skills.

Dr. Blacksmith will speak on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Cross Hall, room 207 about mental health, trauma, and brain development while adding in healthy coping skills and treatment options. All students, staff, and the public are invited to attend.

Dr. Jennifer Blacksmith is a licensed psychologist and the Director of Behavioral Health at Northeast Missouri Health Council in Kirksville, Missouri.

For more information, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact Lesli Collins, Campus Activities Coordinator at 660-359-3948.

Related