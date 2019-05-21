Ridgeway man arrested on multiple allegations

A Ridgeway man faces potentially several charges after his arrest Monday in Harrison County.

An online report from the Highway Patrol states 36-year-old Blaine Peery was arrested at midday and taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

The arrest report indicates Blaine Peery has been accused of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest or detention by fleeing, and property damage in the first degree. Other alleged violations include making a false report, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and failure to signal a turn.