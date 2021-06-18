Residents of Trenton and Albany injured in crash involving Peterbilt truck

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Trenton and Albany sustained injuries in an accident involving a Peterbilt truck and a car five miles west of Cameron on the morning of June 18, 2021.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Dillan Pratt of Trenton, received moderate injuries, and his passenger, 24-year-old Elizabeth Bucklar of Albany, received minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care. No injuries were reported for the truck driver, 69-year-old Charles Gray of Cameron.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the Peterbilt attempted to turn into a private drive, and the car allegedly failed to yield. The car then hit the towed unit of the truck. The car came to rest on its wheels in the driving lane of Highway 36 westbound, and the truck came to a controlled stop in the private drive.

The car was totaled, and minor damage was reported to the truck. Both drivers and the car passenger wore safety devices.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related