MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of June 21, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 21 – 27.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue through June.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.*

Business U.S. 71 – Bridge sealing over I-29 at Exit 53, June 21

Route T – Bridge sealing between CR 417 and I-29, June 22

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-July.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through June.

Route A – Drainage work from Route D to the end of state maintenance, June 21– 25

Route BB – Drainage work, June 21 – 25

Route TT – Resurfacing project through June.

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Reduced to one lane, each direction, at the U.S. Route 36 interchange for the resurfacing of the ramps, June 21

U.S. Route 36 ramps – CLOSED for resurfacing, June 21, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

S. Route 36 eastbound to I-29 northbound

S. Route 36 westbound to I-29 southbound

I-29 ramps – CLOSED for resurfacing, June 21, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

I-29 southbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound (Exit 46A)

I-29 northbound to U.S. Route 36 westbound (Exit 46B)

U.S Route 36 – Bridge flushing, June 21 – 24

Route F – Pothole patching, June 21

U.S. Route 36 ramps – CLOSED for resurfacing, June 22 – 23, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily:

S. Route 36 westbound to I-29 northbound

All on- and off-ramps at Route AC (Riverside Road)

I-29 ramps – CLOSED for resurfacing, June 22 – 23, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily:

I-29 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound (Exit 46A)

Route KK – Pothole patching, June 22

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Route CC – CLOSED for a seal coat project from Route 11 to Route E, June 21 – 22, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair project from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 169 – Utility work from Route F to Route Z, June 15 – Aug. 2

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route VV to Route 33, June 21 – 25. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane in various locations with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, June 21 – 25

Route BB – Bridge deck repair on the bridge over I-35, June 21 – 25. An around-the-clock lane closure will be in place, Monday through Friday, until repairs are complete.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route O – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route N, June 21 – 25

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Grundy County

Route 146 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route CC to NW 50th Street, June 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through early July.

Route 46 – Spraying roadside from U.S. Route 69 to Route 246 near Sheridan (Worth County), June 21 – 24

Route Y – Pothole patching, June 21 – 25. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane in various locations with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through June.

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through early July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 5 – Utility work near Route V, June 14 – 25

I-29 – Pavement repair in the southbound driving lane at mile marker 97.4, mile marker 93.4, and mile marker 86.6, June 21 – 25. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route BB – CLOSED at the Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project through early July.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early July

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Spraying roadside from the Gentry County line to the Iowa state line, June 21 – 24

Route 46 – Spraying roadside from U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County) to Route 246 near Sheridan, June 21 – 24

Related