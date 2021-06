Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Norborne resident was hurt when the car he was driving went off Highway 10 south of Norborne, hit a sign, a ditch, and overturned.

Twenty-two-year-old Evan Glaze was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday on Highway 10 at Carroll County Road 141 as the eastbound car went off the pavement, began to skid, struck a sign, became airborne, hit a ditch, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished, and Glaze was wearing a seat belt.

Related