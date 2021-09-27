Reigning Miss Missouri to attend Missouri Days Festival Parade in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The reigning Miss Missouri, Callie Cox of Mexico, Missouri will be among the special guests at next month’s Missouri Days Festival Parade and Marching Festival.

A senior at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Callie is working towards her Bachelor’s in Communications, with a Minor in Psychology and a certificate in Multicultural Studies. She hopes to use this education to further her mission to create a more inclusive culture for people of all abilities. A few of Callie’s passions include empowering young women, whether it be through the Miss America Organization or just through intentional conversations and celebrating individuals with disabilities and their stories that make them unique, talented, and valuable citizens.

Miss Cox will compete for the title of Miss America this December.

As a part of the October 16th appearance in Trenton, Miss Missouri will participate in the Parade on Saturday morning and perform the National Anthem, kicking off the Marching Day Festival Field Show at C.F. Russell Stadium.

