Reigning Miss Missouri to attend Missouri Days Festival Parade in Trenton

Local News September 27, 2021 KTTN News
Miss Missouri 2021 Callie Cox Header
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The reigning Miss Missouri, Callie Cox of Mexico, Missouri will be among the special guests at next month’s Missouri Days Festival Parade and Marching Festival.

Callie Cox Miss Missouri 2021 Full size
Callie Cox, Miss Missouri 2021

A senior at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Callie is working towards her Bachelor’s in Communications, with a Minor in Psychology and a certificate in Multicultural Studies. She hopes to use this education to further her mission to create a more inclusive culture for people of all abilities. A few of Callie’s passions include empowering young women, whether it be through the Miss America Organization or just through intentional conversations and celebrating individuals with disabilities and their stories that make them unique, talented, and valuable citizens.

Miss Cox will compete for the title of Miss America this December.

As a part of the October 16th appearance in Trenton, Miss Missouri will participate in the Parade on Saturday morning and perform the National Anthem, kicking off the Marching Day Festival Field Show at C.F. Russell Stadium.

Post Views: 91
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.