Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K walk/run set for September 21

A memorial run to be held in Chillicothe in September will benefit a scholarship fund to help Bishop Hogan Memorial School alumni further their education.

The Fourth Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk, in memory of former Bishop Hogan students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn, will begin and end at Bishop Hogan the morning of September 21, 2019.

Children can run two times around the church block in the half-mile fun run, which will start at 8 o’clock with participation prizes to be presented. The 5K run/walk will follow with he race route to include two water stations.

The race fee is $25.00 until September 11with the entre fee increasing to $30.00 on September 12, 2019. Registration will be accepted until race time with proceeds benefitting the Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund.

More information on the Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K September 21st can be obtained by emailing quinnmemorial5k@gmail.com.