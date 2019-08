The Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show has been postponed due to rain.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but will now be held Monday, September 2, 2019.

A spokesperson says the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show will run Monday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon. Threshing will be at 10 and 3 o’clock.