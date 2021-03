Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department asks county residents to respond to a survey regarding COVID-19 vaccine interest.

The survey asks what tier residents fall under, if they are interested in being vaccinated, and if they have a vaccine preference. The survey responses will allow the health department to gauge the community’s interest in vaccination and plan for future clinics.

The survey can be found on the Putnam County Health Department’s Facebook page or at this link.

