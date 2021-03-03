Putnam County bridge deck replacement project to begin soon

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Blackbird Creek Bridge on Putnam County Route Y will close soon for a bridge deck replacement project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck. This bridge is located northwest of Mercer and northeast of Unionville.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Monday, March 15, at approximately 8 a.m. The closure is expected to continue through May 2021. A signed detour is planned over U.S. Route 136 and Route 129.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

