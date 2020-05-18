Pursuit that started in Chillicothe ends on I-35 near Kearney

Local News May 18, 2020 KTTN News
Clay County Missouri authorities assist with stolen vehicle out of Chillicothe

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, assisted other agencies in pursuing a stolen vehicle southbound on Interstate 35 from Clinton County.  The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was arrested on I-35 just north of Exit 20. The highway has since reopened.

Cameron police reported the pursuit of the stolen car had begun in Chillicothe and proceeded west to Cameron then south before it was stopped near Kearney.

No other information was available from authorities at the time of publication as the situation remains under investigation.

(Photo Credit: Clay County Missouri Sheriff’s Department)

 

