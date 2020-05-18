Milan woman elected NCMC Student Senate President

North Central Missouri College Student Senate recently held elections to fill the roles of president, vice president, and secretary.

Jacquelyn Perez from Milan, Mo, has been elected Student Senate President for the 2020-2021 academic year. Also elected was Cheyanne Blanchard from Lucerne, MO as Vice President and Jillian Stiens from Mound City, MO, as Secretary. Jacquelyn takes the presidency following Katie Blanchard, who served as NCMC Senate President for the 2019-2020 academic year.

I am excited for this coming year, and looking forward to serving our institution and the student body in any way that I can, alongside the student senate team,” said Jacquelyn. “It’s going to be a great year!”

“We are excited to bring this new officer team on board! This group really sets the stage for involvement on campus. The initiatives they develop will directly impact the student experience at NCMC, and we look forward to their leadership in the academic year ahead.”-Kristie Cross, Student Senate Advisor

Student Senate is the representation of the NCMC student body. Student Senate encourages cooperation and involvement, works to develop closer relations, and is the main communication line between the student body and the college.

Elections will be held again in the fall for remaining cabinet positions to allow first-year students the opportunity to serve in an officer role. For more information about Student Senate, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Student Affairs at 660-359-3948.

