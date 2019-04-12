Prison sentences handed down in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Some defendants received prison sentences, others were placed on probation during Thursday’s session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 11, 2019.

April Dawn Hanson of Trenton pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. That sentence runs concurrently with a four-year term when the court revoked her probation on a separate drug possession charge. The court requested Hanson be placed in institutional treatment.

Trenton resident Abby Lauren Farris appeared in court via Polycom video and admitted violations of probation. The probation was revoked and a previous sentence was executed on a charge of escape or attempted escape from confinement. That’s three years with the department of corrections. This sentence runs concurrently with a four-year prison term issued last month in Caldwell County Circuit Court. Farris had pleaded guilty to felony stealing and restitution of $31,623 was ordered.

Jessica Mae Lotz of Trenton appeared via Polycom video and admitted violations of her probation. The court revoked probation and Lotz was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections on an original charge of delivery of marijuana. Grundy county’s’ sentence runs concurrently with other cases including Livingston County.

Spickard resident David Clay Austin Travis pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a four years department of corrections sentence.

David Travis appeared for a probation violation hearing. Evidence was heard and the court found he had violated probation. Probation was revoked on an original charge involving possession of a controlled substance, and Travis was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections.

Trenton resident Bryant Olen Ellis received multiple sentences that were stayed and he was placed on probation. Ellis pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and received seven years; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and he received four years and tampering with physical evidence for which a four-year sentence was given. Three other felony counts were dismissed by the prosecutor.

For a separate drug possession charge, Ellis pleaded guilty and received a seven-year sentence concurrent with the others. Execution of all the sentences was stayed and Ellis was placed on five years probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army Program.

Michael Wogan of Trenton pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and six counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Wogan was placed on five years probation. The sentence was concurrent with those imposed in two Harrison County cases. They were ten years on two counts of second-degree burglary and four years on a charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest and possession of burglary tools. For the Grundy County cases, Wogan was ordered to make restitution of $34,940 and complete the Hope City Program.

Terry Michael Delauder of Galt pleaded guilty to first-degree property damage and to an amended charge of driving while intoxicated. He received four years on the property damage charge with the execution of the sentence suspended and he was placed on five years probation. Conditions include restitution of $3,075. For DWI charge, Delauder was sentenced to seven days in jail and given credit for time served.

Trenton resident William Edward Grimes the 4th pleaded guilty to felony stealing and resisting or interfering with an arrest. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Grimes was placed on five years probation. He was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement fund, make restitution of $577.

Domanic Ratkovich of Trenton pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge with another count dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. Conditions include a donation of $300 to the law enforcement fund and to be screened for substance abuse treatment and follow recommendations.

At hearings Thursday, the imposition of sentence was suspended on two others in favor of probation.

Krystal Leanna Martin of Trenton was placed on five years probation and is to be screened for substance abuse treatment and follow recommendations. She pleaded guilty last month to the delivery of a controlled substance.

Levi Judson O’Neal of Trenton, who also pleaded guilty last month to a felony drug possession charge, received five years probation. He’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement fund.

Mitchell Dane Knapp of Trenton pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Another count was dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled May 16th.

Following a hearing, Joseph Abram Kincaid of Wyaconda saw his probation continue with the added condition of successful completion of a Salvation Army program. His original charges were three counts of felony drug possession.

A jury trial has been set for September 6th for Michael Anthony Stantruff of Trenton who faces charges of assault in the first degree causing serious physical injury to another person on December 17th.