Crash north of Trenton results in arrest for DWI

The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway man sustained minor injuries in a one-car accident five miles north of Trenton Thursday morning and was later arrested.

An ambulance transported 49-year-old Glen Roberts to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

The car traveled south on Route A before it reportedly failed to negotiate a curve at 33rd Avenue and ran off the west side of the road. Roberts overcorrected, and the vehicle skidded, traveled off the west side of the road again, and overturned. The car came to rest on its wheels facing east with extensive damage.

The Patrol arrested Roberts and accused him of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, no valid vehicle registration, failure to wear a seat belt, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and no valid operator’s license.