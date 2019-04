Absentee voting is now available at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton for the special election of the Wilson Township Board.

Wilson Township registered voters can vote absentee during the county clerk’s office’s regular hours through May 20th. The special election May 21st will be to break a tie between Ronald Owens and Russ Thompson.

Voting will be held at the Laredo Community Building on May 21st from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night.