Princeton woman injured in crash on Route E near Milan

A Princeton resident was hurt when the pickup truck she was driving overturned on Route E west of Milan.

Twenty-four-year-old Anna Martin was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries.

The crash happened Saturday morning five miles west of Milan on Route E as the westbound pickup went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, the pickup traveled off the left side of the pavement, hit a fence, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished and the patrol reported Martin was not wearing a

seat belt.

